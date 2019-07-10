Comments
PASO ROBLES (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother near Paso Robles.
The 1-year-old boy, Namaste Dix, was last seen with his mother, Rashawna Bullock, 23, on July 10 and approximately 9:15 a.m.
Paso Robles Police Department issued the alert for San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties.
Police believe another woman, Serbina Bullock, 50, may have been with the mother as well in a dark grey 2012 with the license plate number 6XKD235.
The vehicle was later found near Lost Hills moments after the alert was issued.