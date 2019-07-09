CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wienerschnitzel celebrates 58 years in the hot dog business with 58-cent hot dogs.

The deal is available at participating locations on Tuesday, July 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, while supplies last.

Hot dog lovers are invited to enjoy the hot dog chain’s Original Mustard Dog or Chili Dog.

There is a limit of ten hot dogs per order.

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, click here.

