VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A child left unattended in a car led to a drug bust in Victorville on the Fourth of July.

Marques Walker, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting controlled substances. Walker is the father of the 2-year-old that a deputy spotted left behind in a black Dodge Charger parked at gas pumps at a Circle K on Mojave Drive.

Authorities say the deputy saw Walker and an unidentified woman get out of the car and go inside the store, and leave the child behind. When the deputy went to check on the child, he saw drugs in the storage area of the car door, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.

A search of the car turned up more than 90 grams of meth, at least 30 grams of crack cocaine, over 1,800 grams of marijuana, and pills including Xanax and Ecstasy, sheriff’s officials said. Paraphernalia associated with the use and sales of drugs and a large amount of cash was also found, authorities said.

Walker remains in custody on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on July 15.