CONNECTICUT (CBSLA) — Emmy Award-winning Actor Rip Torn died Tuesday afternoon at the age of 88 at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut, those close to him announced.

Torn was best known for his role as the deliciously devious producer Artie on HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show.”

His remarkable career on stage and screen spanned seven decades, ranging from an early career of dark, threatening roles to iconic comedic performances later in life.

According to those close to Torn, he once said, “Play drama as comedy and comedy as drama”. He claimed this to be his secret weapon.

Torn appeared on Broadway ten times and won a Tony Award nomination in 1960 and later won a Theater World award for his role as “Tom, Jr.”

The accomplished actor appeared in films such as “The Cincinnati Kid,” “Payday,” “Cross Creek,” and “Defending Your Life.”

Garry Shandling saw him in Defending Your Life and cast Torn in the role he became most widely associated with, talk show producer Artie on “The Larry Sanders Show,” in which he earned six

consecutive Emmy Award nominations.

He eventually won Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1996.

Torn had nearly 200 film and television credits to his name at the time of his death.

Torn passed away peacefully with his wife Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side.

He is also survived by his sister Patricia Alexander and his four grandchildren: Elijah, Tana, Emeris, and Hannah.