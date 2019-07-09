FONTANA (CBSLA) — A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday after a woman and young boy were stabbed in Fontana.

Police received a call around 12 p.m. regarding a juvenile stabbing an adult female and young male in a house in the 13700 block of Sunrise Street.

According to Fontana Police, the 15-year-old who was suspected of stabbing the two victims has “diminished mental capacity” and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Officers found the 15-year-old less than two miles from the location of the accident and took him into custody.

The woman, said to be 21 or 22 years old, and the boy, said to be 11 to 12 years old, were transported to a hospital and in surgery as of Tuesday afternoon.

The victims and suspect were reported to all know each other, but their relation to one another was not immediately released.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, but according to police, the woman was in more serious condition than the young boy.