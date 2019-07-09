CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Marine Corps Air Station Tustin shooting, Tustin


TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded by Tustin police officers Tuesday morning at a former Marine Corps Air Station.

July 9, 2019. (CBS2)

The shooting occurred just after 8 a.m. in the area of Armstrong and Valencia avenues at the site of the now closed Marine Corps Air Station Tustin.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or opened fire on police. The circumstances that prompted the shooting and the identity of the suspect were not released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s