TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded by Tustin police officers Tuesday morning at a former Marine Corps Air Station.
The shooting occurred just after 8 a.m. in the area of Armstrong and Valencia avenues at the site of the now closed Marine Corps Air Station Tustin.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or opened fire on police. The circumstances that prompted the shooting and the identity of the suspect were not released.