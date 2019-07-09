CLEVELAND (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Angels players Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella honored late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs during the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night.

The Angels posted a photo of the player’s jerseys with the number 45 embroidered on the back, the same number Skaggs wore during his time with the Angels.

The tweet wrote, “A tribute to Tyler Skaggs at the #AllStarGame. @MikeTrout and Tommy La Stella will both wear 45 tonight.”

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his Hilton hotel room on Monday, July 1 while the team was in Dallas for a three-game series against the Rangers.

Monday night’s game between the Angels and Rangers was canceled in response to Skaggs’ death, but the team has since returned to the field.

The Angels will return home July 12 for their first game at the stadium since Skaggs’ passing.

The 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland.