HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing on a Metro Expo Line train Monday evening.

LAPD said two people — the victim and a witness — were riding the eastbound Metro Expo Line. When the train came to a stop at the La Cienega and Jefferson Station, a male suspect approached the victim and stabbed him once in the chest before fleeing the train. According to LAPD, the attack was unprovoked and occurred without warning. Both the victim and the witness remained on the train to the Expo and La Brea Station where they met with police.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening stab wound to his chest.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 50 years old wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Justin Fuller at 213-485-9801.