Comments
WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police are engaged in a standoff situation following a late-night pursuit that ended in a crash.
According to police, the pursuit started in Reseda when a man driving a vehicle pointed a weapon out of the window and waved it in the direction of officers.
The pursuit ended when the man slammed his black BMW into the Chase bank at Ventura Boulevard and De Soto Avenue.
Officers then took up positions outside the bank as they waited for crisis negotiators to arrive.
According to officer Carl Taylor, the watch commander at the LAPD’s Van Nuys Station, the suspect was armed and moving around inside the bank.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)