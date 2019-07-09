Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrate 7-Eleven Day Thursday with a free Slurpee.
This annual celebration of the convenience store chain means people can come in and get a free small Slurpee drink at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Joining the fun this year are some of the chain’s most popular food items, which can be purchased for $1. The items include hot dogs, hot pizza slices, cherry Slurpee cookies and Nashville hot chicken tenders.
And for those rewards app members, the store is offering an additional in-app coupon for another free Slurpee of any size to use within the next 30 days.
To find a 7-Eleven nearby, click here.