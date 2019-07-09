



— After a teenage girl was shot and killed by a Fullerton police officer during a traffic stop on the 91 Freeway, her family is demanding answers.

Hannah Linn Williams, 17, of Anaheim, was fatally shot Friday night during a traffic stop Friday night on the eastbound 91 Freeway, just west of Tustin Avenue in Anaheim. Her family says she was unarmed, but police say they recovered what appears to be a handgun at the scene.

The Fullerton police officer reported the shooting just after 7 p.m. Friday, according to Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. Hannah was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Press release from last night's @FPDPIO Officer Involved Shooting is attached. Thanks to @CHP_OC for helping with the mess on the freeway pic.twitter.com/mdSRjHu6sB — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 6, 2019

The circumstances of the traffic stop have not been released. But video from the scene immediately after the officer-involved shooting show detectives examining a U-Haul truck on the side of a road. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for several hours for the investigation.

Investigators said they recovered a handgun at the scene, but it’s not known if it was fake or authentic.

Coverage of the officer-involved shooting was overshadowed by the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that hit Ridgecrest about an hour later. Hannah’s family, along with leaders from the National Action Network and NAACP, will hold a news conference Tuesday to demand Gov. Newsom order a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

“The Williams Family wants to set the standards for transparency in this case,” Rev. Jarrett Maupin of the National Action Network said in a statement. “The public wants to know what happened and whether or not the officers involved followed all policies and procedures. We have doubts.”

The Orange County District Attorney’s office and Anaheim police are leading the investigation into the shooting. Fullerton police will conduct a separate administrative investigation.