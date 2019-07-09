PERRIS (CBSLA) — Dramatic video shows two good Samaritans rush to help a California Highway Patrol officer detain a man on the highway.

According to CHP, the incident started with a three-car collision Tuesday morning on the 215 Freeway in the Inland Empire.

Video of the incident shows the driver of a pick-up truck charging the officer, prompting the officer to use his taser in an attempt to subdue the man.

“I just had a feeling that no one was there to help,” one of the good Samaritans who stopped to help said. “The guy was just going crazy, like we didn’t know what was going on.”

According to the Samaritan, a security technician, the driver was “acting crazy with violent superhuman strength” even after his head cracked the windshield in the accident.

“We noticed him literally flogging upside down,” the good Samaritan said. “His feet were on the ceiling, he’s taking his clothes off and he’s just going crazy in his car.”

When the good Samaritan noticed there were children standing out on the side of the highway, he said he knew he had to step in when the officer asked so nobody else would get hurt.

“I started seeing the officer being lifted up,” the good Samaritan said. “He asked for my help, so I went in an engaged.

The two good Samaritans, along with the officer, were able to hold the man down until backup arrived.

There were no serious injuries reported from the accident.

The man seen in the video was taken into custody.