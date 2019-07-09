



— An English soccer player took to Instagram overnight to plead for the return of his dog that was apparently stolen from a West Hollywood home in a burglary.

In an Instagram story, the 29-year-old former English international said he left the home in the 2300 block of Mount Olympus Drive for a couple of hours Monday night. When he returned, it appeared that someone had broken into his home, taken undisclosed items from the home and the soccer star’s dog.

“How can you break into a house in LA and take somebody’s dog,” Sturridge asked in an Instagram post. “Are you crazy?”

In subsequent posts, Sturridge said he would pay up to $30,000 for the return of his beloved dog. He then posted apparent surveillance video that showed three men in hoodies walking through the home.

As of 3:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said it had not received a call for service.

Sturridge has played for Premier League powerhouse clubs Manchester City, Chelsea and most recently Liverpool. He was on the Liverpool squad for the 2018-19 season before being released by the club last month.

It’s unclear if Sturridge resides in West Hollywood or is just visiting.

