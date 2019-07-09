



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 7/9 at 8 a.m.

Standoff Inside Woodland Hills Bank Ends Peacefully After Wild Car Chase

A Tuesday morning standoff involving a suspect who led police on a pursuit before crashing his car into a Woodland Hills bank ended peacefully.

Most Of Trona Still Without Water Tuesday Following Quakes

Most of the small San Bernardino County town of Trona remained without water Tuesday as officials work to recover from last week’s two massive earthquakes.

English Soccer Player Daniel Sturridge Pleads For Return Of Dog Stolen In West Hollywood

An English soccer player took to Instagram overnight to plead for the return of his dog that was apparently stolen from a West Hollywood home in a burglary.

Local Weather

High pressure expands with a big warming trend arriving Thursday. A high of 72 for the beaches and 86 for the valleys.