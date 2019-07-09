CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles coffee chain is taking NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard’s decision to join the Clippers over the Lakers a little too seriously.

Kawhi Leonard watches a MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 20, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Getty Images)

Alfred Coffee announced Monday it is banning Kawhi Leonard from all its locations, according to Eater Los Angeles.

Along with Leonard, the chain is also banning fellow All-Star Paul George – who was acquired in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder – and anyone associated with the Clippers organization.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the 27-year-old Leonard would be leaving the Toronto Raptors – who he lead to an NBA title in June – and returning to his native L.A., where he grew up, to join the Clippers on a four-year $142 million contract.

The Clippers also traded five first-round picks, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari to the Thunder to acquire George.

Leading up to Leonard’s decision, the Lakers had been rumored as the front-runner to acquire him.

