



– A judge Tuesday lowered bail for a former longtime USC gynecologist who has been accused by more than 400 female patients of sexual assault.

An L.A. Superior Court judge reduced bail for Dr. George Tyndall from $2.075 million down to $1.6 million. To be released, he must post 10 percent of that amount, or $160,000.

It’s unclear if Tyndall will be able to afford bail. He does own a condo in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Last month, Tyndall was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting 16 patients, ages 17 to 29. The alleged assaults occurred between 2009 and 2016 while Tyndall worked at the campus health center.

Last week, he pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of sexual penetration and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud.

At his bail hearing Tuesday, his attorneys argued that he poses no flight risk, has given up his passport, has no family and has had his medical license suspended.

However, prosecutors claimed that he has a wife who lives in the Philippines, has several contacts there and has no reason to stay in the U.S.

Tyndall served as the only full-time gynecologist at the USC Engemann Student Health Center for nearly 30 years. In 2016, the school began investigating him over allegations of improper pelvic exams and making racist and sexually inappropriate remarks. Former colleagues had questioned his methods of pelvic exams, specifically, his practice of digital insertion before using a speculum.

Numerous women stated Tyndall watched them undress and proceeded to violate them during pelvic exams.

USC, however, didn’t terminate Tyndall’s employment until June 2017 and didn’t acknowledge it publicly until May 2018.

Since the revelation, hundreds of women with misconduct complaints against Tyndall have come forward and filed lawsuits against the school, claiming that USC tried to cover up his sexual abuse.

More than 400 women have accused him of sexual misconduct. In December, LAPD detectives found numerous naked photographs of women in a rental storage unit belonging to Tyndall.

As a result of the scandal, USC President C. L. Max Nikias officially resigned his position in August 2018. Two longtime student health clinic administrators were also fired.

In October, USC announced it had reached a $215 million settlement in principle on a class-action lawsuit brought against Tyndall. Numerous other lawsuits are pending, however.