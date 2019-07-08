Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Detectives are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in the laundry room of an apartment building in Long Beach Sunday morning.
The crime happened at around 11 a.m. at a building in the 1000 block of East 7th Street, a Long Beach police watch commander told CBS2.
The suspect, armed with a knife, approached the woman in the laundry room and sexually assaulted her. He then fled.
The suspect was described as Hispanic, 20 to 25 years of age, dressed in all black and between 5 feet tall and 5-foot-3.
Anyone with information on his identity should call Long Beach police.