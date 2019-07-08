RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — President Trump announced Monday the approval of an emergency declaration for assistance in the towns affected by the recent earthquakes in the Ridgecrest area.

The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency assistance in Kern and San Bernardino counties.

FEMA will be authorized to provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

President Trump tweeted out Monday evening, “Spoke to @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy about the earthquakes in California and informed him that we will be working very closely on emergency funding. Also spoke to Governor @GavinNewsom – all working together!”

Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance on July 5 after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the towns of Ridgecrest and Trona last week.

On July 4, Newsom had issued an emergency proclamation due to the effects of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that damaged roads, homes and caused small fires.