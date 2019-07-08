By Bj Dahl and Armen Keuilian
Major League Baseball just released a new minute-long promo spot featuring Angels center-fielder Mike Trout. The commercial, titled “Mike Trout: I’m Exactly Who I’ve Always Been”, gives us a glimpse of his life off the field, from his humble small-town beginnings to his personal and family values.
“Maybe I’m not what everyone wants me to be, but I’m exactly who I’ve always been. I don’t play for the fame, the money or the endorsements. I’m still that same old kid, with a big dream and a decent swing.”
The video, posted to MLB’s YouTube page and social accounts, is picking up momentum with rising views and positive comments.
Trout isn’t new to commercials. In March, he starred alongside Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, showing off his disco dance moves to promote a sports drink. It’s actually pretty hilarious.
8 Facts About Mike Trout:
- His 28 homers are the most ever by an Angel at the All-Star Break
- Currently leads the league in homers (28), RBI (67) and OPS (1.098)
- Already in Top 100 in career Wins Above Replacement (70.1)
- #11 in MLB jersey sales in 2018
- Has finished 1 or 2 in MVP voting in 6 of his 7 full seasons (MVP 2 times)
- 8 time All-Star and 6 time Silver Slugger
- Since being called up for good in April 2012, he has NEVER gone 3 straight games without reaching base. (That’s just ridiculous).
- He is under contract with Angels thru 2030