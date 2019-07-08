By Bj Dahl and Armen Keuilian

Major League Baseball just released a new minute-long promo spot featuring Angels center-fielder Mike Trout. The commercial, titled “Mike Trout: I’m Exactly Who I’ve Always Been”, gives us a glimpse of his life off the field, from his humble small-town beginnings to his personal and family values.

“Maybe I’m not what everyone wants me to be, but I’m exactly who I’ve always been. I don’t play for the fame, the money or the endorsements. I’m still that same old kid, with a big dream and a decent swing.”

The video, posted to MLB’s YouTube page and social accounts, is picking up momentum with rising views and positive comments.

Trout isn’t new to commercials. In March, he starred alongside Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, showing off his disco dance moves to promote a sports drink. It’s actually pretty hilarious.

