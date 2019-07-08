CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is still searching for a suspect wanted after bailing from a reported stolen vehicle.

The pursuit started just after 9:30 p.m. when LAPD began pursuit of a black mustang with paper plates in downtown Los Angeles. After losing visual, police were able to pick back up on the pursuit after the driver exited the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.

Shortly after exiting the highway, both the passenger and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran toward the a waterway where the driver was able to evade immediate custody. The female passenger ran through the streets of Pasadena where she arrested.

Pasadena police are assisting.

This is a developing story.

