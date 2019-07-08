Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 7/8 at 8 a.m.
Nearly A Dozen Aftershocks Of Magnitude 3 Or Higher Hit Ridgecrest Overnight
The earth continues to tremble in Ridgecrest, which continues to recover after being hard-hit by two large earthquakes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Woman Sexually Assaulted At Knifepoint In Long Beach Laundry Room
Detectives are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in the laundry room of an apartment building in Long Beach Sunday morning.
Four Killed After 2 Motorcyclists Collide In Silverado Canyon
Four people were killed Sunday when two motorcyclists with one passenger each, collided in Orange County.
Local Weather
Below average temperatures Monday with a big warm up arriving Wednesday. A high of 80 for the valleys, 88 for the Inland Empire.