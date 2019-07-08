



) – Authorities believe a group of burglars who broke in through the roof of a Best Buy in Simi Valley under the cover of darkness early Monday morning and made off with tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise are likely responsible for other similar burglaries throughout Southern California.

According to Simi Valley police, at around 2:50 a.m., the burglars cut a hole in the roof of the store located at 1173 Simi Town Center Way and lowered down a 24-foot ladder.

The suspects then cut open a caged area and swiped Apple merchandise worth an estimated $93,000.

Best Buy security told police that there have been similar burglaries at other Best Buy stores in Southern California in recent months. Police believe the same suspects may be responsible.

Authorities did not release any suspect descriptions or surveillance video of the break-in.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 805-583-6960.