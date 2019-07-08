Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police responded Monday night to a call of shots fired in a South Los Angeles residence that reportedly turned into a barricade situation.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Newton Division officers responded to the residence in the 300 block of E. 56th Street just after 7 p.m., but the suspect is refusing to come out of the home.
Police have closed off a portion of E. 56th Street.
It is unclear weather there are any injuries or if there is anyone else inside the home with the suspect.
An LAPD special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team is on the scene.
This is a developing story.