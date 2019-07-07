RIDGECREST, Calif. (CBSLA) — Since the first of two major earthquakes to hit Southern California on Thursday, there have been more than 3,000 aftershocks.

Near the epicenter of the quakes, Ridgecrest residents have camped out in front of Red Cross at Freedom Park in lieu of sleeping indoors, and more than 100 residents slept indoors.

For Angel Munoz, the prospect of returning home and sleeping with a roof over his head remained a scary prospect.

“It’s kind of scary because you don’t know if it’s going to happen again,” he said.

Friday’s quake was the largest one to hit the region in nearly 20 years. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that it is a “wake-up call.”

He toured the quake zone, getting a first-hand look at the damage and met with emergency management officials.

“It is a wake-up call for the rest of the state and other parts of the nation, frankly,” Newsom said, indicating that rebuilding will be a team effort requiring city, state and federal help.

“There is no doubt in my mind after talking with the President, he’s committed in the long-haul, in the long run, to help support the rebuilding efforts. We are as a state as well,” Newsom said, adding that he is committed to finishing the state’s early warning system.

No major injuries or fatalities reported from the quakes.

For those with structural residential damage, call (760) 499-5083. To reach PG&E, call (888) 743-4911, or (800) 655-4555 for SCE. For non-emergency police or missing persons, call (760) 499 5100. The Red Cross cooling and evacuation center is located at 100 W. California Avenue in Ridgecrest.