LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Women’s National team Sunday defeated Netherlands 2-0, winning the Women’s World Cup.

Following the victory, fans in the stands began to chant “Equal pay! Equal pay!”

This was said in reference to ongoing litigation that alleges the existence of a gender pay gap between the men’s and women’s team.

Below are tweets that have surfaced:

US fans now chanting "Equal pay! Equal pay!" A reminder that the entire #USWNT is suing US Soccer, and Pinoe lit FIFA up yesty for its abysmal treatment of the women's game. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) July 7, 2019

Men’s World Cup winners: $400M

Women’s World Cup winners: $30M Equal pay for equal work. Close the gap @FIFAcom @FIFAWWC — Katie Jacobs Stanton (@KatieS) July 7, 2019

At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT – we should demand they be paid at least twice as much 😉 https://t.co/VXITg24UB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve. 🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆 #USAvNED #WorldCupfinal #EqualPay — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 7, 2019

Breaking…statement from spokesperson for @USWNT players involved in equal pay lawsuit v @ussoccer: “At this moment of tremendous pride for America, the sad equation remains all too clear, and Americans won’t stand for it anymore…” (1 of 2) — Keith Sharman (@keithdsharman) July 7, 2019

As we get ready to cheer on the #USWNT in Sunday’s final, let's note that they’re fighting for equal pay—and their advocacy could help all female athletes. I’m proud to stand with @mpinoe and this team for fighting to win, on and off the field. https://t.co/DG7jfmfWfm pic.twitter.com/2oMMnCMSw0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 5, 2019

The #FIFA president just walked in along with President @EmmanuelMacron and #EqualPay is chanted in unison in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/9HW4058tNo — Bénédicte Demarle (@BDemarle) July 7, 2019