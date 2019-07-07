LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel superstar, has died in his sleep. He was 20.

Boyce’s family has confirmed the news of his death, indicating that he suffered a seizure and died due to an ongoing medical condition.

Boyce appeared in the television series, “Jessie,” among others. His acting career started at the age of 9, appearing in music videos and soap operas before he moved to the big screen, even playing Adam Sandler’s son in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2.”

Sandler took to Instagram, noting:

Boyce was most recently known for playing Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the fantasy TV musical made for TV “Descendants” and is believed to have filmed his part in “Descendants 3”, which is set to be released next month.

Off-screen, Boyce was a philanthropist, raising money for the Thirst Project, which provides clean water for underdeveloped countries and serving as an advocate for those devastated by homelessness.

A cause of death has not been officially determined as an autopsy is pending. However, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has indicated that it was being investigated as a natural death.