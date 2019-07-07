SANTIAGO CANYON (CBSLA) — Four people were killed Sunday when two motorcyclists with one passenger each, collided in Orange County.

The crash happened on Santiago Canyon Road, just south of Lake Irvine.

Sky2’s Desmond Shaw reported from over the accident. He said he couldn’t zoom in because “it’s a very gruesome scene.”

He said CHP was investigating the accident — no other vehicle appeared to be involved.

Officials said two males and two females were pronounced dead at the scene.

Santiago Canyon Road was closed. while CHP investigates the cause of the crash.

The names of the victims were not disclosed pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

This is a breaking news story and details will be added as they become available.