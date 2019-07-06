Comments
RIDGECREST (CBSLA) — Multiple earthquakes that struck the Ridgecrest area left Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake “not mission capable until further notice,” the base announced Saturday.
In a Facebook post, officials said Rear Admiral Bette Bolivar issued an evacuation order for non-essential active duty, drilling reservists, civilian employees, and dependents to evacuate to a radius of 100 miles from Naval Base Ventura County.
NAWS China Lake remained accessible to mission essential personnel only.
The alert came hours after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled the Ridgecrest area on Friday.
A 6.4-magnitude quake shook the same area the day prior, followed by hundreds of aftershocks.