PACOIMA (CBSLA) —  A pedestrian was killed on the 5 Freeway Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

According to CHP, officers responded to the crash at 4:25 a.m. near the Osborne Street exit where they found a victim in the number three lane who was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a witness, a dark-colored vehicle may have struck the person before fleeing the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the pedestrian was on the freeway, but it was reported that they may have been on the phone with police reporting an accident that occurred earlier.

At least one other person was reported to have been injured in the collision and transported to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed following the accident.

