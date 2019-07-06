ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old girl was said to be the suspect shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting that closed lanes of the 91 Freeway Friday afternoon, authorities said Saturday.

According to Fullerton police, a Fullerton Police officer was involved in the on the eastbound 91 freeway just west of Tustin Avenue.

The incident prompted a closure of the eastbound lane near Kraemer Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Anaheim Police said one female suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was later ID’d as a 17-year-old from Anaheim. Her name was not immediately released.

The Anaheim Police Department was handling the criminal investigation.