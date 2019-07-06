LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Lakers may no longer be the sole marquee NBA attraction in Los Angeles.

With two bold strokes, the Los Angeles Clippers have remade their roster by acquiring two-time NBA Finals most valuable player Kawhi Leonard and perennial all-star Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports.

Leonard, 28, and George, 29, are cpnsidered two of the best two-way players in the league, and adding them to a roster that outperformed expectations in making the playoffs last season would appear to make the Clippers instant title contenders.

Meanwhile, center DeMarcus Cousins has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There was no official confirmation provided by the players or teams involved.

The four-year deal with Leonard is worth $141 million, ESPN reported.

As part of the George deal, Clippers will send point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and veteran Danilo Gallinari to the Thunder for George, along with their unprotected 2022, 2024 and 2026 first-round draft picks, their unprotected 2021 and protected 2023 first-round picks via Miami, and the rights to swap picks with the Clippers in 2023 and 2025, ESPN reported.

While the Clippers’ imminent signing of Leonard was a blow to the hopes of Lakers fans, who had dreamt of a “Big 3” of Leonard, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the addition of Cousins reunites him with Davis for depth and versatility at the center position.