TRONA (CBSLA) — In the light of day, Kern County officials can finally take stock of the damage in Trona following Friday evening’s 71-magnitude earthquake.

County fire and police have been going street by street to assess the damage. Kern County fire officials told CBSLA’s Randy Paige that they were very concerned about the structural integrity of ta church located on 6th Street.

Houses throughout the town were strewn with books, fallen televisions and broken glass, but most concerning is the structural damage and cracks that can be seen in foundations.

“I was inside the house, and it started shaking,” Randy Witcher said. “I was in my lounge chair, and it started shaking and it continued.”

Witcher said his son urged him to leave, but as they got to the front door the shaking was so intense they could no longer stand.

“I fell down on the front porch,” he said. “It was very loud. You talk about a train rumbling, and that is what it sounds like.”

According to Paige, there haven’t been any reported total collapses in the area.