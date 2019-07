Rather than take cover, many people who experienced Friday evening’s 7.1-magnitude quake picked up their phones and began filming. If you have footage you would like to share, please tag us using #CBSLA and we may use your video on air or online. Here are some videos that were posted online:

apparently there was an earthquake while we were on space mountain so they stopped it mid ride pic.twitter.com/N4SNatlSeQ — king pillow (@chuckletmilk) July 6, 2019

Bystander footage sent to the PIO from an Orange County resident, showing the effects of the earthquake on a pool in Orange County, just after the quake. pic.twitter.com/EsmPJBpo44 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 6, 2019

Was eating dinner with @Jeff_Paul when that quake hit earlier. pic.twitter.com/cR1ARW0CxQ — Dan Gallo (@dangallo) July 6, 2019