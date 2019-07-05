LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called into CBS2/KCAL9 Friday evening to tell the people of Kern County LA has their back.

“First, I want to thank all the first responders,” he said, “they’ve done an extraordinary job. Every time we drill, they pay off in moments like this. We really have extraordinary people.”

The mayor said we are lending those people out for a helping hand.

“We are sending an urban search and rescue team from the Los Angeles Fire Department,” he said, “they’re assembling tonight and will probably head out later tonight.”

The mayor says LA didn’t hesitate to help.

“The moment this happened, and it’s happened three times at a level that has triggered this for us, our firefighters go out immediately, every station, to survey the city and each neighborhood gets assessed by a windshield survey. There has been no catastrophic damage here in Los Angeles.”

This large 7.1 quake, said the mayor, should come with a reminder.

“Have a plan,” he said, “talk to your family. [Talk]] at your place of work. Make sure you know where to go and what to do.”

Anchor Sharon Tay asked the mayor if he had a special message for the people of Kern County.

“I would say, we are here with you,” Garcetti said, “we live in the same region. You are our neighbors, and our brothers and sisters. Los Angeles is here to help. We know that they have done that with us. We had Kern County firefighters helping us when we were fighting blazes here. We don’t think twice about what town we’re from or what city. We’re fellow Americans and fellow human beings helping each other out.”

He added, “Our heart goes out to everybody as we assess the damage there, but help is on the way from LA. Don’t be scared. We’re going to be there soon.”