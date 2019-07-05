CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 7/5 at 8 a.m.

6.4M Quake Strikes Near Ridgecrest In Kern County; No Reports Of Damage In LA
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the remote Kern County community of Searles Valley Thursday morning just as families were celebrating the Fourth of July.

Two Killed When High Speed Northridge Pursuit Ends In Violent Wreck
A man behind the wheel of a stolen car and an innocent woman were killed when a high-speed pursuit ended in a three-vehicle wreck in Northridge in the early morning hours Friday, leaving a third person in critical condition.

New Measles Case Confirmed In LA County
Los Angeles County health officals are investigating a new confirmed case of the measles amid an outbreak this year.

Local Weather
Temperatures will drop slightly Sunday and Monday before a big warmup arrives later next week. A high of 77 for downtown LA and 86 for the valleys.

