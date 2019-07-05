



— Los Angeles residents are once again preparing for “the big one” following Thursday’s magnitude 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest.

Cristina Martinez left SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys with an arm full of emergency survival kits.

“The earthquake shook me up a little so I just want to be ready for my kids and my grandkids — just in case,” she explained.

She wasn’t alone. The store had a steady stream of people picking up supplies.

“After the ’94 [earthquake], I remember the struggle for just getting water,” Michael Romero added.

Jeff Edelstein is the owner of SOS Survival and says everyone living in California should have these basics.

The company puts kits together to make it easy. But he says anyone can put their own kit together. What should be in there? According to Edelstein, a minimum of three days worth of supplies (he recommends seven days if possible). And, he says, having multiple kits strategically stashed is key.

“The most important things to me are water and food, first-aid supplies, lighting … and then sanitation supplies as well,” he explained. “Under the bed, the hallway closet by the front door is a good place. In each car. Maybe on the side of the house. Sometimes in the garage, because you don’t know where damage is going to be.”

Edelstein says you need shoes and gloves under your bed in that emergency kit.

“Take an old backpack that you can put these items in. If you wear glasses, have an extra pair of glasses; a flashlight or light sticks; a whistle so if you’re stuck in your room, blowing a whistle is more piercing than screaming. And a crowbar … you might have to pry open a door or break a window,” he suggests.

The store holds a number of preparedness classes, many of which are free.