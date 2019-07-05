LIVE:7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern California
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — A 7.1 quake rocked Southern California Friday evening.

The quake struck at 8:21 p.m. and was centered in the same location as Thursday’s. 6.4.

KCAL9 anchor Sara Donchey held co-anchor Juan Fernandez’ arm as she steadied herself before ducking under her desk.

He, meanwhile, reported feeling nauseous about the quake that felt like it wasn’t going to stop.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Lesley Marin heard from her friend Laura who was attending this evening’s Dodgers/Padres game. “She said everyone started to scream.”

The 7.1 quake is now considered a foreshock to Thursday’s event.

Since yesterday, there were more than 1,400 smaller quakes. The largest recorded about 5.0.

Caltech on Thursday said there was a 6 percent chance there would be a quake of 6.0 or larger rocking the same area in the coming days.

 

Comments (3)
  1. Vincent Williams says:
    July 5, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Downgraded to 6.9 … still pretty bad for anyone directly under it.

    Reply
  2. Alison Milne says:
    July 5, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Felt in Henderson, NV. Pots clanged and lamp tassels swinging. Sitting on the couch it felt like a punch then rolling, dizzy for a little bit, and dog jumped off the couch.

    Reply

