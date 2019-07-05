



– A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Searles Valley early Friday morning, one of a swarm of hundreds of aftershocks in the wake of Thursday’s massive 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the same area.

The 5.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:07 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey website. It was felt across Los Angeles, but there were no reports of damage.

It struck 9.9 miles west of Searles Valley at a depth of 4.4 miles.

Searles Valley is located in Kern County near the Mojave Desert, about 160 miles northeast of L.A.

At 10:33 a.m. Thursday, a 6.4 magnitude quake struck Searles Valley, the largest earthquake in Southern California since 1999.

The quake was felt as far south as Orange County and as far east as Las Vegas. In San Bernardino County, water main breaks, cracked buildings and downed power lines were reported, and a massive house fire was captured on cell phone video.

The Kern County Fire Department reported responding to two dozen incidents ranging from structure fires to medical assistance. Ridgecrest Regional Hospital was evacuated.

According to the Southern California Seismic Network, by 3:15 p.m. Thursday, more than 220 aftershocks were recorded. The largest was a magnitude 4.6.