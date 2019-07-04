SAN MARINO (CBSLA) — Two teenagers are under arrest after allegedly killing a jogger and his dog while street racing.

Police say a white Mercedes was racing a blue Toyota on Huntington Drive near Kenilworth Avenue when the accident occurred.

Investigators say security video shows the driver of the Mercedes attempt to cut off the Toyota before losing control and flying across the center median where the car struck and killed a 49-year-old man jogging with his dog.

Both drivers are 17-year-old and were arrested at the scene.

“Every morning for the rest of their lives, they’re going to wake up and they’re going to realize that they killed somebody,” John Incontro, San Marino police chief, said. “Their actions, at 17 years old, resulted in the death of someone.”

They’re both facing charges of vehicular manslaughter.