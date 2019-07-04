



– Dozens of fireworks shows will be held across the Southland Thursday to mark the 243rd anniversary of the United States’ independence, including AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl, the largest fireworks show in Southern California.

The 93rd annual AmericaFest, billed as California’s longest-running Independence Day fireworks show, will feature a display of more than a ton of fireworks.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. with performances by Southland choirs to celebrate the July 19 opening of “The Lion King,” followed at 7:30 p.m. by a performance by USC’s award-winning a capella group, the SoCal VoCals.

AmericaFest will also include a preview of “Apollo 11: The Immersive Live Show,” which opens Friday at the Rose Bowl.

The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.

The Rose Bowl parking lots will open at noon and the Family Fun Zone at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15, while reserved seating is $35. Children 2 years old and under are admitted free. Parking is $50 and $60 for preferred parking.

Active members of the military and three of their family members will receive free admission by showing a current military identification at Gate B of the Rose Bowl at 3 p.m.

Universal Studios Hollywood in Studio City will hold its first ever 4th of July Independence Day fireworks show.

The 9:30 p.m. show will take place in multiple locations within the theme park and be synchronized to a score of Universal-themed music and patriotic tunes.

The fireworks show is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Hollywood.

A 75-foot Ferris wheel has been added to the Grand Park + The Music Center’s 4th of July Block Party, billed as Los Angeles County’s largest July Fourth event. It has grown to more than six blocks, one more than last year.

The family friendly event will run from 3-9:30 p.m., from Los Angeles Street to Grand Avenue and Temple Street to Third Street. There will be two stages at Grand Park featuring DJs and live bands. The headliners will be the Los Angeles-based 12-piece Latin band Boogaloo Assassins.

A 15-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be shot from the roof of The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and will be visible throughout downtown Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods.

Admission to the party is free. Tickets are required for the Ferris wheel and are priced at $3 for a single rider and $5 for two riders. The minimum height requirement to ride is 36 inches.

Marina del Rey’s 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m., synchronized to music played over loudspeakers at Burton Chace Park and Fisherman’s Village.

Fireworks will also follow the concert by Nile Rodgers & Chic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres game at Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Galaxy-Toronto FC Major League Soccer game at Dignity Health Sports Complex.

Fireworks displays are also planned for 9 p.m. at:

— Artesia Park, 18750 Clarkdale Ave.;

— Sierra Vista High School, 3600 N. Frazier St., Baldwin Park;

— Calabasas High School, 22855 Mulholland Highway;

— Cerritos High School, 12500 E. 183rd St.;

— Pomona College, Strehle Track, 516 N. Mills Ave., Claremont;

— Rosewood Park, 2535 Commerce Way, Commerce;

— Rowley Park, 13220 S. Van Ness Ave., Gardena;

— Salt Lake Park, 3401 E. Florence Ave., Huntington Park;

— Irwindale Park, 16053 Calle De Paseo;

— Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave., La Crescenta;

— Exposition Park, 700 Exposition Park Drive;

— Lynwood City Park, 3700 Beechwood Ave., Lynwood;

— Barnes Park, 350 S. Mc Pherrin Ave., Monterey Park;

— Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona;

— Shepherd of the Hills Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch;

— Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinita Ave.;

— Cabrillo Beach, 3800 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro;

— Valencia Town Center, 24201 W. Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita;

— South El Monte High School, 1001 N. Durfee Ave.;

— South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Ave.;

— Suzanne Park, 625 Suzanne Road, Walnut;

— Westlake Village Golf Course, 4812 Lakeview Canyon;

— Friendly Hills Country Club, 8500 S. Villaverde Drive, Whittier; and

— York Field, 9110 Santa Fe Springs Road, Whittier.

