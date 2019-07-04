LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach police are looking for a suspect who opened fire on officers when they responded to report of a hit-and-run crash in the early morning hours Thursday. No one was hurt.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call about a hit-and-run in the 1600 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, police report.

As they were arrived on scene, officers heard gunshots and moved to take cover in a parking lot, a police watch commander said. As they were taking cover, the suspect opened fire on them. No officers were hurt and none of them returned fire.

SWAT was called out, but the suspect escaped and remains at large.

It’s unclear why the suspect opened fire on officers and whether any hit-and-run occurred.

The suspect remains at large.

No officers were hit and a department SWAT team was called to the scene, where evidence of a shooting was located, Blair said.

No arrest was reported and a motive for the shooting was unknown, he said.

The PCH was shut down between Orange and Cherry avenues. As of 7 a.m., it still remained closed.