



— The Los Angeles Dodgers have teamed up with the Los Angeles Public Library for the annual Summer Reading Challenge.

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill helped continue the summertime fun Wednesday with a special Dodgers storytime at the Chinatown Branch Library.

“I learned from my wife, Caitlin,” Hill said. “She’s an incredible, incredible reader when she reads books to our son Bryce.”

Hill sang songs, changed voices for the different characters and drew the kids in with his unpredictability in telling the story.

“All the kids were into it,” he said. “It’s certainly something I enjoy doing and giving back to the community.”

The summertime reading series, which runs through Aug. 10, reaches nearly 10,000 students who participate by reading books, completing activities, writing book reviews, attending library events and more to collect points that can then be used for a chance to win rewards. Learn more about the program here.

As for Hill, he hopes to return to the Dodgers rotation this season, though he was transferred the 60-day injured list with a left forearm strain.