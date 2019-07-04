LIVE:M6.4 Quake Strikes In Kern County, Shakes LA
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest in Kern County Thursday.

Here’s the latest of how the quake played out on social media:

https://twitter.com/kenzzzie_/status/1146845272619835392

