Did You Feel It? Magnitude 6.4 Quake Rolls Southland
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest in Kern County Thursday.
Here’s the latest of how the quake played out on social media:
#Update: Incredible picture of a road ripped open just out from the town of #Trona in #California, after the 6.4 magnitude #earthquake has been felt in that region. pic.twitter.com/kz6ZpgLkdl
— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 4, 2019
Crazy how long we rolled in this #quake #6.4 #Ridgcrest pic.twitter.com/dUftZZQIiQ
— Stacie Henry (@henrywhite7) July 4, 2019
House fire in Ridgecrest, CA #earthquake pic.twitter.com/gPh9loZSzU
— Rex Emerson (@Rex_Emerson) July 4, 2019
Vons in Lake Isabella, CA #earthquake pic.twitter.com/HdUeJfDM1W
— Rex Emerson (@Rex_Emerson) July 4, 2019
#nbc4la #earthquake From Ridgecrest pic.twitter.com/B4HhWeu6gZ
— EmilySalon (@Emilysalon) July 4, 2019
My dads liquor store in Ridgecrest (11 miles from the earthquake) 🥴 pic.twitter.com/4RC0mY3eha
— Zomo (@zomo_abd) July 4, 2019
It was pretty bad here in Ridgecrest, near the epicenter. My whole Star Wars Room is on the floor! pic.twitter.com/xHNYQ5j8sk
— Matthew Towler (@DarthTowler) July 4, 2019
Earthquake: 6.4 damaged a friend’s window in El Monte. Share your pics with @CBSLA using #CBSLA #KCAL9 pic.twitter.com/Hp7L9PXCSB
— Juan Fernandez (@NewsJuan) July 4, 2019
Earthquake in Camarillo at 6.4. #earthquake #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/AUv3owunsr
— Priya (@Priya63902390) July 4, 2019
My dad lives in Ridgecrest and felt strong ground shaking. I asked him to take pictures of any damage, see photos below (credit Adam Graehl).
M 6.4 – 12km SW of Searles Valley, CAhttps://t.co/3e222a3nq8 pic.twitter.com/jaTt3GWLYw
— Nick Graehl (@nickgraehl) July 4, 2019
This is my friends chandelier after the earthquake 🙃 #earthquake #ridgecrestearthquake pic.twitter.com/UqjHupfvLA
— Yunuen Valencia (@_yv0214) July 4, 2019
#CBSLA from Pasadena… pic.twitter.com/XBSAYzWkHk
— Donna Elliot (@DonnaElliot7) July 4, 2019
@CBSLA Mirror shattered after 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Picture taken in Santa Clarita. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/ZImjxr6jSn
— Pamela Norva (@Pamychiu) July 4, 2019