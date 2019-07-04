



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 7/4 at 8 a.m.

Body Found After Shootout Between Deputies, Suspects During Wild Pursuit From Compton To Inglewood

A person was found shot to death in the street after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect during a pursuit late Wednesday night that wound its way from Compton into Inglewood.

Lifeguards Offer Tips On How To Stay Safe In The Water

This holiday weekend, you can expect the beaches to be packed.

Looking For A Place To See Fireworks In The Southland? Here’s Where You Can Go

Dozens of fireworks shows will be held across the Southland Thursday to mark the 243rd anniversary of the United States’ independence, including AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl, the largest fireworks show in Southern California.

Local Weather

Clear skies this 4th of July with temperatures slightly below average. A high of 72 for the coast and 85 for the valleys.