SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three adults and one minor were transported to the hospital in moderate to serious condition following a Fourth of July shooting in South Los Angeles.

The shooting took place in the 1900 block of Adair Street shortly before 9 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a Hispanic man was armed with a handgun. Police said one suspect fled on a black motorcycle, and another was last seen in a gray Honda.

LAPD said the shooting might be gang related and that the victims may know the suspects.

