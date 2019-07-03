



– Police have released surveillance video of a man vandalizing a church in Santa Ana Tuesday morning using a large metal pipe.

The suspect was caught on video at around 9:15 a.m. using the pipe to bash the front doors of the Johnson Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in the 1300 block of West 2rd Street, according to Santa Ana police.

The suspect got inside and damaged another set of doors inside the church, police said. He also damaged another outside door and tried to break into a shed behind the church, police said.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, in his 30s, 5-foot-6, heavy set and possibly with a full beard.

Police did not say if the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call detectives at 714-245-8417.