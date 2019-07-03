SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police have charged a Santa Ana woman with trying to kidnap a newborn baby.

According to police, 38-year-old Sara Magana went to an Orange County home where she posed as a social worker and told a new mom that she had to hand over her newborn baby.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Stacey Butler spoke with the worried mother in June, after the incident happened.

The mother said the stranger became aggressive and threatened to call the police.

“She tried and tried and I said ‘No I don’t wanna give you my child. If the sheriff is coming to arrest me, that’s fine,'” said the mom.

When the new mom refused to hand over her child, the unidentified woman gave up and she walked away. That’s when another person in the home began filming.

After seeing herself on television in earlier broadcast reports, Magana walked into the Santa Ana police station to turn herself in, allegedly saying that it was all a big misunderstanding.

“”I feel nervous, I feel angry, I feel scared,” the mother, who didn’t want to give her name, said.

Magana will be arraigned next week.