CHINO (CBSLA) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting in Chino earlier today.

According to Chino police, a group of officers went to a home in the 6800 block of Rockrose for a narcotics investigation. Chino PD said it was following up on information that drug activity was happening at the home and the officers were on scene to execute a search warrant.

Neighbors said they were shocked to learn of the alleged drug activity and the shooting.

“It’s super peaceful and quiet,” one neighbor said. “All of the neighbors are friendly.”

Chino Police said that once the officers on scene were inside the home, an officer shot someone, police said. Another person in the home was unharmed.

“We heard a couple of what sounded like fireworks, I thought, but then shortly after everyone raced in here and started taping everything off,” the neighbor said.

The person shot was transported to the hospital and is unknown condition at this time.

It is not known what led up to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.