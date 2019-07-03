CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Two men were shot early Wednesday in a motel parking lot in La Puente, where there have been a string of shootings over the past week.

The latest shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at the Valley Inn, 13010 Valley Blvd., where Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is undergoing surgery.

A second man with a gunshot wound to the arm was found soon after. He was also taken to the hospital, and his status was not known.

Investigators are working to determine if the two men were shot by another gunman who is still on the loose, or if the men shot at each other. Detectives say there was a large group of people at the scene when shots rang out, and it’s possible a fight may have led to the gunfire.

Wednesday’s shooting is the latest in a string of shootings in La Puente. Three people have been killed over the past week, and it’s still not known if they were gang related. Detectives say they do not believe Wednesday’s shooting was gang related.

