



— The critically injured parents of a 32-year-old Riverside man who was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer inside a Costco in Corona are said to be showing signs of improvement.

Russell and Paola French were both critically injured during a shooting on June 14, 2019, when off-duty LAPD police officer Salvador Sanchez fatally shot their non-verbal, son Kenneth French while shopping inside of a Costco store.

Sanchez shot and killed French after allegedly being attacked while holding his young child and wounded French’s parents in the process.

As of July 3, Russell and Paola French both remained hospitalized, however, their family was said to be “optimistic about their conditions.”

“Russell is fighting an infection and pneumonia, making his recovery slower than expected,” said the family’s attorney Dale K. Galipo. “Paola still has some complications with her wounds, which will require additional surgeries.”

According to Galipo the coroner has performed an autopsy of Kenneth and has released the body to a mortuary.

Galipo was also still waiting to receive a copy of the surveillance video which captured the deadly incident.

The French’s attorney was continuing his investigation and stood by his belief that unarmed French posed no immediate threat of death or serious bodily injury to anyone.

French has been described by family members as non-verbal and suffered from schizophrenia.

“Our office is exploring all legal options as it relates to the Los Angeles Police Department’s responsibility for its officer who demonstrated a lack of restraint and excessive force while in possession of a department-issued weapon,” said Galipo.